Eater San Diego shares the top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene, including a news about a high-end movie theater and restaurant project planned for downtown’s Gaslamp Quarter.

Gaslamp Scores New Luxury Cinema, Restaurants & Rooftop Bar

A long-dormant movie theater on 5th Avenue will get a multimillion-dollar renovation and emerge as Theatre Box, a new high-end multiplex with food and drink service at every seat and a Hollywood-inspired design. Slated to open by the end of the year, the cinema will be paired with a rooftop bar and multiple eateries, including a bistro, gelato stand and chocolate lounge and a causal concept from singer-turned-restaurateur Jimmy Buffet.

Preview: Rick Bayless’ Menu for Red O Restaurant in La Jolla

The fourth location of Red O Restaurant is scheduled to debut in the UTC-area this May. The upscale Mexican restaurant, which will span over 10,000-square-feet and include an outdoor dining patio with fire pits, boasts award-winning celebrity chef Rick Bayless as its culinary director. Eater has a sneak peek of the menu, which ranges from classic Mexican dishes to prime meat and seafood.

New Italian Market, Eatery & Wine Bar Sets Due Date in Little Italy

After more than two years of planning, the operators of a new Italian market and restaurant project in Little Italy have announced that it will aim to open its doors in May. Roma Market will stock Italian specialty goods, produce, beer, wine and spirits while featuring an in-house deli, bakery and pizzeria with a large array of hot and cold prepared food. With plenty of sidewalk seating, it will also feature a morning coffee bar that will transform into a beer and wine bar in the evenings.

Chef Steve Brown Opening Baja-Inspired Bar in Barrio Logan

Local chef Steve Brown, who is opening a shipping container brewery restaurant in Imperial Beach, will also be the chef-partner of Bar Logan, a new bar scheduled to open this summer in Barrio Logan. Brown will create the Baja-inspired small plates menu for the bar, which will also feature a Baja-heavy beer and wine list. The chef is also launching a new high-end dinner series in Barrio Logan; dubbed “A Beautiful Contradiction,” the dinners will feature Brown collaborating with guest chefs and highlighting local produce and Japanese luxury beef.

Dallas' Fast-Casual Cowboy Chicken Plans Local Expansion

A popular eatery with over 20 locations in Texas and other southern states has set its sights on San Diego. Cowboy Chicken, which specializes in wood-fired rotisserie chicken and scratch-made sides, is seeking to open four to six outposts in the area. The concept, which also services Texas-sized sandwiches and TexMex dishes, is currently looking at neighborhoods ranging from Encinitas and Del Mar to Mission Valley, with the hopes of opening its first store later this year.