Cheese-stuffed burger spot Stuffed! is opening an eatery on Garnet Avenue in Pacific Beach, adjacent to a new Frat Boy Donuts.

It’s been a sweet and savory week for San Diego’s food and drink scene. Eater San Diego shares the top stories of the week including a burger and doughnut shop opening in Pacific Beach and trendy new ice cream for Kearny Mesa.

Stuffed! Burgers and Frat Boy Donuts Debuts in Pacific Beach

Liberty Public Market merchant Stuffed!, specializing in cheese-stuffed burgers, is opening another eatery on Garnet Avenue in Pacific Beach, adjacent to a new Frat Boy Donuts shop that offers doughnuts, Cronuts, apple fritters and more. On Oct. 21, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., the eateries will give away burgers and doughnuts to celebrate the launch.

Orange County's Trendy Ice Cream Concept Coming to Convoy

Cauldron Ice Cream, which draws crowds in Orange County for its Instagram-worthy desserts, will open a shop in Kearny Mesa in spring 2018, with plans to open another San Diego location as well. The Convoy store will serve scoops of ice cream frozen-to-order with liquid nitrogen in its signature “puffle” cone, a take on a Chinese egg waffle.

Parachute Brunch and Supper Room Touches Down in La Jolla

Replacing the shuttered StreetCar Merchants, this new Prospect Street restaurant serves brunch every day, plus an array of eclectic, globally-inspired dishes at night. Run by an experienced chef who recently moved to San Diego from the Midwest, the eatery will soon launch a cocktail program.

Kearny Mesa Gets New Korean-Style Shaved Snow and Boba Drinks

-21°C Below Snowflake has just opened on Convoy Street, a new dessert shop featuring popular boba tea drinks and bowls of bingsoo, or Korean shaved ice. The finely-textured sweet snow, in milk or fruit flavors, comes with toppings ranging from cheesecake and fresh fruit to mochi.

Cult East Coast Coffee Roaster Heading to Westfield UTC

Philadelphia-based La Colombe Coffee Roasters, which now operates coffee bars in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Washington, D.C., has added San Diego to its expansion plans. The third wave coffee company will be part of the new offerings at Westfield UTC, and is scheduled to open there next month.