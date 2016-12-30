Eater San Diego shares the top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene, including a glimpse at a new restaurant in La Jolla cooking up doughnuts, fried chicken and more, and word on an ocean view bar coming to Pacific Beach.

StreetCar Merchants Bring Doughnuts & Southern Food to La Jolla

North Park's popular StreetCar Merchants of Fried Chicken, Doughnuts, & Coffee has opened an expansive full-service restaurant in downtown La Jolla. It serves the concept's signature fried chicken and doughnuts, but the menu has expanded to include salads, sandwiches and an array of traditional Southern dishes.

Oceanfront Waterbar Coming to Pacific Beach

Landing in early 2017 on the Pacific Beach boardwalk is Waterbar, a new dining and drinking destination just steps from the sand. The spacious restaurant, which spans a lounge and two bars, will feature a seafood-centric menu and craft cocktails.

Dinner Destination Two Seven Eight Opens in Hillcrest

A New American eatery has replaced The Tractor Room on 5th Avenue, bringing a refreshed interior and seasonal, small plates to the table. The dinner-only Two Seven Eight will host its soft opening this weekend, with plans to debut its craft cocktail offerings and a limited food menu.

Dining Pros Name Top Restaurant Newcomers of 2016

Eater surveyed a panel of local food media on their picks for the best new restaurants in San Diego. See the top vote-getters, which include a celebrity chef-backed hotspot in Little Italy and a buzzy neighborhood gem in Hillcrest.

Industry Experts Share Top Restaurant Standbys of 2016

Which restaurants do San Diego's dining experts frequent most often? Our panel shares their go-tos, which include a Japanese small plates spot, an Ocean Beach bistro and a cocktail bar with food.