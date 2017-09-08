Shake Shack is opening in San Diego next month but, first, the eatery will preview it burgers and fries with a pop-up session at Modern Times Beer on Sept. 16.

Eater San Diego shares the top stories of the week from our local food and drink scene, including word on a preview pop-up from burger giant Shake Shack and a look inside a Portland coffee roaster's new local brew bar.

Shake Shack Plans Burger Pop-Up at Modern Times Beer

Burgers and beer? Mega-popular burger shop, Shake Shack, is scheduled to open its first San Diego location at Westfield UTC next month but, first, it will preview its menu at a pop-up on Saturday, Sept. 16 at Modern Times Beer's Fortress of Ratitude barrel-aging facility. Signature items, including ShackBurgers and crinkle-cut fries, will be served.

Portland's Coava Coffee Roasters Debuts Downtown

One of the Pacific Northwest's top-notch coffee roasters, Coava, has just launched its first San Diego outpost in downtown San Diego. Located at the base of The Westin on West Broadway, the modern industrial brew bar offers traditional espresso drinks and pour-over coffee using small-batch, roasted, single-origin beans.

Bay Area Burgers Landing in La Jolla

Joining the mix at The Shops at La Jolla Village by the end of the month is The Melt. Based in San Francisco, the eatery offers a menu of comfort food classics. There are burgers made with a blend of Angus and Wagyu beef, grilled cheese sandwiches stuffed with mac 'n' cheese and soft-serve ice cream.

12 Top Karaoke Spots in San Diego

Sing your heart out at these bars and restaurants around San Diego that either offer karaoke every evening or feature dedicated weekly karaoke nights. There's a spot for every kind of singer; get up in front of a crowd at Mission Hills' classic dive bar The Lamplighter or book a private room at Karaoke 101 in Kearny Mesa. The world is your stage.

Ballast Point Adds Pizza Kitchen to Scripps Ranch Brewery

Ballast Point Brewing's Old Grove location, which was once the company’s main production facility, has replaced its rotating roster of food trucks with an in-house pizza kitchen. The addition is now feeding the tasting room with a menu of salads, pizza by the slice and whole pies that are also available to-go. We'll cheers to that.