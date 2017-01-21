Philz Coffee will launch its first of at least two planned locations in San Diego next month.

When one door closes, another one opens. This week, in news from our local food and drink scene, Eater San Diego shares details of a popular Bay Area coffee company’s debut in San Diego, and the impending shuttering of an Ocean Beach restaurant.

Philz Coffee Set to Open in Encinitas Next Month

Philz Coffee, a popular Bay Area company, will launch the first of at least two planned locations in San Diego on Feb. 4, when its debut outpost in Encinitas opens to the public. Philz, which specializes in pour overs of signature coffee blends, is also headed to La Jolla Village.

Breakfast Republic & Coin Haus Replacing OB Warehouse

After two years, the Cohn Restaurant Group will shutter OB Warehouse on Valentine's Day. It will be replaced by the hospitality group's arcade bar, Coin Haus, on the bottom level and another location of daytime eatery Breakfast Republic on the upper level.

New Mexican Restaurant Headed for Liberty Station

Rise and Shine Restaurant Group (Breakfast Republic, Fig Tree Café) announced that it will be opening El Jardin in Liberty Station next year. The Mexican concept's kitchen will be run by the former chef de cuisine of Little Italy's Bracero.

Late Night Ramen Shop Planned for North County

A pop-up is graduating to a brick-and-mortar location later this year, when Rooster Ramen moves into a space in the Encinitas/Leucadia area. The Japanese-inspired menu with include traditional and chef-driven ramen plus yakitori, small plates and sake.

Chinese Hot Pot Spots Coming to Mira Mesa & Kearny Mesa

Little Sheep Mongolian Hot Pot is soon opening a second location in the Scripps Ranch/Mira Mesa area while Taiwanese hot pot chain Tasty Pot debuts in San Diego with an upcoming eatery on Convoy Street.