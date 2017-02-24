Saganaki by Meze plans to open a Greek-inspired eatery in Liberty Public Market. It's one of three new vendors added to the food emporium's roster.

San Diego’s Liberty Public Market is back at it, adding another round of new vendors, including a Greek-inspired eatery that serves Saganaki – also known as flaming cheese. Eater San Diego takes us into the tasty world of the top stories of the week from our local food and drink scene.

Liberty Public Market Signs 3 New Food Concepts

The food lineup at Liberty Public Market is getting even more dynamic, with new vendors scheduled to debut in March and April. Saganaki by Meze is a Greek-inspired concept from a Gaslamp eatery that specializes in traditional dishes such as flambéed cheese, while Smoothie Rider will serve organic smoothies and healthy eats. The final new vendor, for now, is farmer's market favorite Olala Crepes cooks up a sweet and savory creperie.

Premium Sushi Hand Rolls Prep for Convoy Debut

The owner of Raki Raki Ramen and Pokirrito in Kearny Mesa and Little Italy will launch a new, trendy sushi concept adjacent to his Convoy Street eatery. Specializing in sushi hand rolls filled with high-end ingredients, the modern and intimate j/wata Temaki Bar will open this spring.

Spanish Tapas & Wine Bar Swinging Into Little Italy

Bringing a bit of Spanish flair to Little Italy is Bar Bodega, which is replacing The Cheese Store on Kettner Boulevard. The tapas and wine bar will be open for lunch and dinner, serving a menu of traditional Spanish tapas influenced by ingredients from San Diego and Mexico.

Where to Eat Fried Chicken Right Now

From classic Southern fried chicken shops to Asian-inspired wing joints and celeb chef-backed chicken concepts, Eater has a finger-licking good map of 10 spots around San Diego that are serving tasty fried birds.

Bankers Hill Scores New Japanese Ramen Spot

5th Avenue's Artisan Bento will soon reopen as Hachi Ramen, with a new menu focused on signature ramen variations plus Japanese small plates, from rice bowls to specialty sushi rolls.