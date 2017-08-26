Eater San Diego shares the top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene, including a detailed look at the most exciting restaurant openings hitting our city this fall.

New San Diego Restaurants to Check Out This Fall

A fresh crop of restaurants will roll out this fall in San Diego, and Eater has the scoop on the most exciting projects to keep an eye out for. From nationally-known names to homegrown concepts, the buzzy list includes new spots for juicy burgers, high-end steaks, Korean fried chicken, ceviche and more.

Nomad Donuts' New North Park Eatery Adds Bagels

Beloved 30th Street doughnut pros Nomad Donuts have moved into a larger space on University Avenue, where they're now offering wood-fired bagels in addition to their globally-inspired doughnut flavors. The Montreal-style bagels are served with housemade cream cheese or employed as the base for sandwiches.

Southern Fried Chicken Finger Empire Heads to East County

Louisiana-based Raising Cane's, which operates more than 350 eateries nationwide, will open its first San Diego-area location in Santee. The quick-service eatery, which is scheduled to open in early 2018, is beloved for its freshly-fried chicken fingers which come with coleslaw, secret sauce, and made-to-order Texas toast.

Los Angeles' Sweetfin Poke Landing in Westfield UTC

The hip, Hawaiian-style eatery, which has seven locations in the Los Angeles area, will launch its first San Diego outpost in Westfield UTC. Slated to open this October, the chef-driven concept specializes in poke bowls made with sustainable seafood that can be customized with sauces, toppings and more.

Gourmet Sandwiches and Salads Sail Into Del Mar

Mendocino Farms, which has a branch in The Shops at La Jolla Village, has just opened a stylish new bohemian-inspired location in Del Mar Highlands Town Center. The SoCal-based casual eatery specializes in healthy, gourmet sandwiches and salads made with seasonal ingredients.