Eater San Diego: Longtime Mission Beach Steakhouse Reopens | NBC 7 San Diego
BREAKING: 
Flight Delays Expected Due to Weekend Stor...
logo_sd_2x

Eater San Diego: Longtime Mission Beach Steakhouse Reopens

A round-up of the top food and drink stories of the week via Eater San Diego

By Candice Woo and Edited by Monica Garske

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Saska's
    Saska's, the longtime Mission Beach steakhouse, is back.

    A longtime steakhouse in Mission Beach is firing up the grill again, reopening soon with a fresh new look. Eater San Diego shares the sizzling scoop, plus other top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene. 

    Saska's Landmark Steakhouse Reopens After Revamp in Mission Beach
    Saska’s, the iconic restaurant that operated for more than 60 years on Mission Boulevard, is gearing up for a grand reopening next week after a refresh by its new proprietors, The Patio Group. The freshly revamped restaurant will feature a menu of throwback steakhouse dishes and classic cocktails. Cheers. 

    San Diego's Essential Brunch Spots
    Our local brunch game is strong. Eater's Brunch Heatmap is a monthly lineup of the hottest weekend brunches, from revitalizing comfort food favorites to drink deals including bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys. Check out a dozen suggestions for daytime indulgence. 

    The Cheese Store of San Diego Winds Down in Little Italy
    After two years, The Cheese Store of San Diego in Little Italy announced it will shutter on Feb. 26 The popular farmer's market vendor turned brick-and-mortar cited small business challenges as the reason behind the closure of the gourmet cheese shop and bistro. A new eatery is scheduled to launch at that site in April.

    Bibigo Brings Build-Your-Own Korean Bibimbap to UTC
    A global company with a retail food line and several eateries in the Los Angeles area will open its first San Diego location this spring in Westfield UTC's food court. Bibigo's quick-service concept revolves around customizable bibimbap, a traditional Korean dish which features rice topped with meat, vegetables, egg and sauce in its most classic rendition. 

    Waypoint Public Preps Expansion From North Park to North County
    Craft beer-centric eatery Waypoint Public will grow from its flagship North Park spot on 30th Street to a second location in Del Sur Town Center. Scheduled to open in early April, the family-friendly space will include a play area for kids and an open kitchen, plus a bar with 30 beer taps and a new cocktail program. 

    Candice Woo is the founding editor of Eater San Diego, a leading source for news about San Diego’s restaurant and bar scene. Keep up with the latest Eater San Diego content via Facebook or Twitter, and sign up for Eater San Diego’s newsletter here.

    Published 1 minute ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices