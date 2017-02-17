A longtime steakhouse in Mission Beach is firing up the grill again, reopening soon with a fresh new look. Eater San Diego shares the sizzling scoop, plus other top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene.

Saska's Landmark Steakhouse Reopens After Revamp in Mission Beach

Saska’s, the iconic restaurant that operated for more than 60 years on Mission Boulevard, is gearing up for a grand reopening next week after a refresh by its new proprietors, The Patio Group. The freshly revamped restaurant will feature a menu of throwback steakhouse dishes and classic cocktails. Cheers.

San Diego's Essential Brunch Spots

Our local brunch game is strong. Eater's Brunch Heatmap is a monthly lineup of the hottest weekend brunches, from revitalizing comfort food favorites to drink deals including bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys. Check out a dozen suggestions for daytime indulgence.

The Cheese Store of San Diego Winds Down in Little Italy

After two years, The Cheese Store of San Diego in Little Italy announced it will shutter on Feb. 26 The popular farmer's market vendor turned brick-and-mortar cited small business challenges as the reason behind the closure of the gourmet cheese shop and bistro. A new eatery is scheduled to launch at that site in April.

Bibigo Brings Build-Your-Own Korean Bibimbap to UTC

A global company with a retail food line and several eateries in the Los Angeles area will open its first San Diego location this spring in Westfield UTC's food court. Bibigo's quick-service concept revolves around customizable bibimbap, a traditional Korean dish which features rice topped with meat, vegetables, egg and sauce in its most classic rendition.

Waypoint Public Preps Expansion From North Park to North County

Craft beer-centric eatery Waypoint Public will grow from its flagship North Park spot on 30th Street to a second location in Del Sur Town Center. Scheduled to open in early April, the family-friendly space will include a play area for kids and an open kitchen, plus a bar with 30 beer taps and a new cocktail program.