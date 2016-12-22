Eater San Diego shares the top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene, including word on a Hello Kitty pop-up café rolling into town next month, plus a new waffle bar cookin’ in Del Mar.
Hello Kitty Café Truck Rolls in Next Month
Prepare for maximum cuteness. The Hello Kitty Café Truck will make a return appearance at Fashion Valley next month, bringing special treats and goodies featuring the popular character, including Hello Kitty mini cakes, macaroons, T-shirts and mugs.
Broken Yolk Café to Launch Weekend Waffle Bar
The Broken Yolk Café’s Del Mar branch will extend its weekend evening hours in January for a new waffle bar concept. Featuring a menu of Belgian liege waffles with sweet and savory toppings, the counter service-style waffle bar will be open on Friday and Saturday nights.
Trust Restaurant to Open New Cocktail Concept
Trust, of 2016's most acclaimed new restaurants, announced plans to open a new cocktail bar with food on Park Boulevard. Scheduled for a spring 2017 debut, the bar will feature boozy milkshakes, craft cocktails, and boilermakers – shots paired with a beer chaser.
Tip Top Meats Expands Into New Seafood Market & Eatery
Carlsbad fixture Tip Top Meats, which offers a European-style deli, restaurant and butchery, is planning to launch an adjacent fish market and restaurant, Top Choice Fish Market and Eatery, which will retail fresh local catch and serve a straightforward seafood menu.
New Cider House Taps Scripps Ranch Tasting Room
Newtopia Cyder encompasses a cider-making facility and tasting room in Scripps Ranch specializing in artisan ciders including a variety made with pineapple, cardamom, and Belgian spices. Its grand opening is next month; it will be open daily for tastings and growler fills.