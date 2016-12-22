The Hello Kitty Café Truck will make a return appearance at Fashion Valley next month, bringing special treats and goodies featuring the popular character.

Eater San Diego shares the top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene, including word on a Hello Kitty pop-up café rolling into town next month, plus a new waffle bar cookin’ in Del Mar.

Hello Kitty Café Truck Rolls in Next Month

Prepare for maximum cuteness. The Hello Kitty Café Truck will make a return appearance at Fashion Valley next month, bringing special treats and goodies featuring the popular character, including Hello Kitty mini cakes, macaroons, T-shirts and mugs.

Broken Yolk Café to Launch Weekend Waffle Bar

The Broken Yolk Café’s Del Mar branch will extend its weekend evening hours in January for a new waffle bar concept. Featuring a menu of Belgian liege waffles with sweet and savory toppings, the counter service-style waffle bar will be open on Friday and Saturday nights.

Trust Restaurant to Open New Cocktail Concept

Trust, of 2016's most acclaimed new restaurants, announced plans to open a new cocktail bar with food on Park Boulevard. Scheduled for a spring 2017 debut, the bar will feature boozy milkshakes, craft cocktails, and boilermakers – shots paired with a beer chaser.

Tip Top Meats Expands Into New Seafood Market & Eatery

Carlsbad fixture Tip Top Meats, which offers a European-style deli, restaurant and butchery, is planning to launch an adjacent fish market and restaurant, Top Choice Fish Market and Eatery, which will retail fresh local catch and serve a straightforward seafood menu.

New Cider House Taps Scripps Ranch Tasting Room

Newtopia Cyder encompasses a cider-making facility and tasting room in Scripps Ranch specializing in artisan ciders including a variety made with pineapple, cardamom, and Belgian spices. Its grand opening is next month; it will be open daily for tastings and growler fills.