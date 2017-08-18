Eater San Diego: Fresh Asian Restaurants, New Downtown Brewery - NBC 7 San Diego
Eater San Diego: Fresh Asian Restaurants, New Downtown Brewery

A round-up of the top food and drink stories of the week via Eater San Diego

By Candice Woo and Edited by Monica Garske

    Courtesy of Ramen Ryoma
    Ramen Ryoma, a new Japanese ramen restaurant, plans to open up shop on University Avenue in Hillcrest in the fall.

    Eater San Diego shares the top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene, including the scoop on new Asian-inspired restaurants in Hillcrest and Coronado, and details on a brewery headed to downtown San Diego.

    Japanese Ramen Shop and Izakaya Heading for Hillcrest
    With a menu that includes ramen as well as Japanese small plates, Ramen Ryoma will open this fall on University Avenue, in the heart of Hillcrest. The eatery has roots in Portland and Las Vegas; its specialty is miso ramen with hand-massaged noodles and broth that's made fresh every 12 servings. The two-level space will include a bar pouring craft beer, wine, and sake. 

    Asian-Fusion Noodle Bar Landing in Coronado
    Blue Bridge Hospitality, which runs several restaurants on Coronado Island including Stake Chophouse and Leroy's Kitchen + Bar, will open West Pac Noodle Bar on Orange Avenue this October. Inspired by San Diego's Navy history, the casual eatery will feature an Asian-fusion menu that includes noodles, poke bowls, dim sum, and dumplings.

    Craft Brewery and American Brasserie Coming Downtown
    A Los Angeles-based hospitality group is building a brewery and modern American brasserie on Broadway, where it replaces The Beer Company. Called The Bell Marker, it has an alum of Pizza Port San Clemente at the helm and will seat 200 guests in a restaurant featuring pizza, shareable plates, and larger entrees. 

    Middletown Catches Fresh Seafood Restaurant and Fish Market
    Sharing space with 57 Degrees wine and beer bar will be Fishmonger's Market and Seafood Bar, a new 5,000-square-foot seafood showcase launching next month in San Diego’s Middletown area. Locally-based celebrity chef Frank Terzoli is behind the project, which will combine a raw bar and restaurant with a fresh fish market that will also offer ready-to-cook meals. 

    The Essential Guide to San Diego Hot Dogs
    San Diego offers lots of tasty options for this American ballpark classic, from Tijuana to Chicago-style variations. Eater's guide to the top local hot dog spots includes a dozen dogs ranging from Mexican gourmet hot dogs to traditional franks and artisan sausages. 

    Candice Woo is the founding editor of Eater San Diego, a leading source for news about San Diego’s restaurant and bar scene. Keep up with the latest Eater San Diego content via Facebook or Twitter, and sign up for Eater San Diego’s newsletter here.

    Published 2 hours ago

