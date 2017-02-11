Encinitas will soon welcome a heavy-hitter to its dining scene, and downtown San Diego is prepping to do the same. Eater San Diego shares the latest top stories from our local food and drink scene, including an inside look at The Crack Shack in Encinitas, plus the Pendry hotel’s Lionfish restaurant.

The Crack Shack Hatches New Location in Encinitas

Opening Monday is The Crack Shack's first North County roost. The very successful chicken and egg concept from celebrity chef Richard Blais expands from Little Italy into an open-air Encinitas space complete with a kid-friendly play area and craft beer and cocktails for adults.

Look Inside Pendry San Diego's Signature Restaurant, Lionfish

New luxury hotel Pendry San Diego landed in the Gaslamp this week and Eater scooped up some preview photos of the hotel’s chef-driven restaurant, Lionfish, where the striking design is the setting for a menu of modern coastal cuisine featuring seasonal seafood and meat-centric plates.

Peek Into Provisional: Pendry San Diego's All-Day Eatery

A chef-alum of Cowboy Star is at the helm of Pendry San Diego's stylish all-day eatery, which officially opens this weekend. Provisional combines a coffee bar and café with a sit-down restaurant serving a sophisticated menu for lunch, dinner and brunch.

North County's Lofty Coffee Co. Lands in Little Italy

The popular local coffee roaster, which operates three locations in North County, has ventured to Little Italy to open a new coffee bar and café. The indoor/outdoor space has plenty of seating and an all-day menu that ranges from breakfast and salads to paninis and house-baked pastries.

Bottlecraft Expands Bottle Shop & Tasting Room to Solana Beach

With existing locations in Little Italy, North Park and Liberty Station, Bottlecraft will soon add a North County shop and tasting room when it opens in Solana Beach next month. It will feature 20 rotating taps of craft beer in addition to a large retail selection of bottles and food.