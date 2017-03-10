It's always a good time for pizza. South Park's popular Italian eatery, Buona Forchetta, will expand into Liberty Station with a new location opening on March 15.

Eater San Diego shares the top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene, including the upcoming expansion of a popular eatery headed to Liberty Station, plus the debut of a new distillery.

After a long wait, the beloved South Park restaurant will officially open its new Liberty Station location on March 15. Open for lunch and dinner, the Italian eatery centers around two wood-fired pizza ovens, but the menu also features homemade pasta and Northern Italian specialties.

SoCal's First Female-Owned Distillery Opens in East Village

Take a peek inside You & Yours Distilling Co., Southern California's first female-led distillery which just uncorked in East Village. Co-founder and head distiller Laura Johnson has created a stylish tasting room and bar to showcase her flagship vodka and gin through sample flights and cocktails.

1920s Cuba & Mexico Inspires New Gaslamp Eateries

Pairing up with downtown's Prohibition speakeasy are two new 5th Avenue restaurants influenced by the 1920s. Opening later this month, El Chingon will have a traditional Mexican taco shop menu, agave spirits and late-night DJs while the adjacent Havana 1920 will feature Cuban specialties and classic cocktails of the region.

Popular Japanese Eatery Expands in Kearny Mesa

Wa Dining Okan, the Convoy Street eatery which specializes in Japanese home cooking and small plates, will open a second location later this month on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard. Called Okan Diner, the much-larger eatery will serve a similar menu, including udon noodle dishes and Japanese rice pots.

Karina's Launches New Fast-Casual Mexican Seafood Concept

Locally-owned Karina's Mexican Seafood, which runs several full-service restaurants in the South Bay, will open a fresh fast-casual version of the eatery on restaurant's row on India Street. Primarily a takeout spot, Karina's Ceviches and more will offer ceviche, seafood cocktails, tacos and burritos.