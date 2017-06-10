Eater San Diego shares the top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene, including a map of the coolest local ice cream shops, plus a new place to grab tacos in North Park.

Where to Eat Ice Cream in San Diego Right Now

It's always ice cream weather in San Diego but as temperatures rise, so do our cravings for frozen treats. From trendy Thai rolled ice cream to doughnut ice cream sandwiches and mini ice cream cone flights, Eater has a map of 16 local spots that will satisfy your sweet tooth. One of those spots is ICMonster on Mira Mesa Boulevard.

New Taco Shop Rolls Into North Park

Cruiser Tacos recently arrived on El Cajon Boulevard with an accessible menu of tacos that ranges from Mexicali-style carne asada to classic Ensenada fish tacos. There’s even a California burrito-inspired taco. The eatery, which has a large outdoor patio, serves its tacos on flour tortillas made fresh to order.

Nordstrom Adding Full Service Restaurant to Westfield UTC Expansion

After 33 years in Westfield UTC, Nordstrom will relocate to a larger new site within the mall. When it launches in October, the store will include a new full-service restaurant called Bazille, offering a bistro menu and cocktail bar. Another addition is Ebar, a coffee and smoothie bar with grab-and-go bites.

Roma Urban Market Plans July Opening in Little Italy

Little Italy’s long-awaited Roma Urban Market should be up and running by this summer. Featuring hot and cold prepared foods, including a deli counter, pizzeria, sandwich shop and rotisserie chicken stand, the market will also stock an array of groceries and household goods. It will also house a coffee, beer and wine bar that will serve everything from freshly baked pastries to Italian snacks.

Camellia Road Tea Bar Debuts in Kearny Mesa

Asian tea-based beverages are the focus of this just-opened cafe where boba milk teas are built with high-quality loose leaf teas, and housemade fruit syrups sweeten iced tea refreshers. The modern shop will soon be adding desserts to its offerings, including Hong Kong egg tarts.