Shooting in Chula Vista Prompts Lockdown at Eastlake HS: District

A shooting has prompted a lockdown at Eastlake High School, according to a spokesperson with the Sweetwater Union High School District.

The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution, according to the district's communications manager Nadege Johnson.

The school district updated NBC 7 to say the lockdown at Eastlake HS was lifted at 9 a.m.

Classes were only on lockdown for approximately 30 minutes, spokesperson Manny Rubio said. He added that Eastlake HS was the only school in the district on lockdown.

Anthony Millican, spokesperson for the Chula Vista Elementary School District said only one school was placed on lockdown - Olympic View Elementary. The all-clear has been given and classes have resumed. Two to three other schools in the district farther away from the incident were placed on “secure school status,” Millican said.



At 9:04 a.m., Chula Vista police told NBC 7 the situation was still unfolding and make take some time to retrieve information from officers in the field.

An image shared by a Chula Vista resident showed police patrol vehicles near the corner of Eastlake Parkway and Corte Vista.

The intersection is directly east of a shopping center with Walmart and The Home Depot stores.

No other information was available.

Eastlake High School, located on Eastlake Parkway, serves more than 2,800 students.

