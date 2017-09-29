Pedestrians in a shopping center were attacked by a man using some type of club, Chula Vista police confirmed Friday.

No arrests were made in the attack that happened at 4:35 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the Wal-Mart at 1360 Eastlake Parkway. The store is located just east of State Route 125 at the Olympic Parkway exit.

Two teenagers were walking across the street when an adult man pulled up in a truck and started honking at them. The man seemed to be angry that the teenagers didn’t look before they crossed the street, one teenager told a news photographer.

“He pulled from his side a club and he hit me with it,” the teenager said. “It was a light tap because he tried to swing full force but I moved out of the way.”

“When he was driving away I kind of hit his car,” he said.

The driver then turned his vehicle around, found the teenagers in the parking lot and got out of his vehicle, according to the teen.

The man attempted to physically fight with the two teenagers before he went back to his vehicle and grabbed what the teenager described as a club.

One teenager was injured in the arm.

Chula Vista police and firefighters were called.

According to video from the scene, the injured teenager was treated with a sling in the back of an ambulance.