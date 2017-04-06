East Village Block Party Celebrates Padres Season

The San Diego Padres play their Home Opener Friday at Petco Park and fans can celebrate the beginning of baseball season with a two-day block party in downtown’s East Village.

The 7th Annual East Village Association Opening Day Block Party swings in Friday and Saturday: a free community festival on J Street, between 6th and 10th avenues. The outdoor party runs from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday and again Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The all-ages event features music, food, drinks and lots of vendors lining the streets of East Village. Activities include a rock climbing wall, a carnival with games and rides. Basically, it’s the ultimate tailgate party among baseball fans.

Food vendors on deck for the big block party include local favorites like Carnitas’ Snack Shack (which also has new locations inside Petco Park this season), the Eat Your Heart Out food truck and Lobster Shack and Brats, to name a few. Local craft brewers will be pouring fresh beers, too.

Free or Cheap Things to Do in San Diego

Parking downtown will be at a premium, so it may be a good idea to take public transit to the East Village. The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) has ramped up service for the Padres Opening Weekend.

Friday’s Home Opener has the Padres taking on the San Francisco Giants; first pitch is at 3:40 p.m. Play ball!

Your #SanDiegoGram Photos