Man Chases Suspect Who Stole Dad’s Truck

When an unknown suspect tried to steal a victim’s truck in San Ysidro Wednesday morning, the victim’s son chased after the suspect, recovering his father’s vehicle.

At around 6:30 a.m., officials said a man stole another man’s blue truck in the 2300 block of East Beyer Boulevard. The victim’s son, Gustabo Aguiluc, spotted his father’s truck and, in his own car, followed the suspected thief closely behind.

When the suspect pulled over, the Aguilac confronted him. Aguilac told NBC 7 the suspect got very nervous and took off running. Aguilac was able to get back his father’s blue Dodge truck; he was not harmed in the confrontation with the suspect.

U.S. Border Patrol agents and police officers searched surrounding canyons for the suspect but were unable to find him. Aguilac said the suspect was about 5-feet-tall and was wearing black pants and a black sweatshirt.

The incident is under investigation.