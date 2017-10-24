A 3.9-magnitude earthquake rattled just off the coast of San Clemente on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The earthquake hit at 12:01 a.m. about 10 miles off the San Clemente coast, the USGS reported.
Dozens of Southern California residents from Long Beach, Los Angeles and Rancho Palo Verdes reported feeling a light rattle to a heavy shaking.
No injuries or structural damages have been reported.
People who live in Carlsbad, San Marcos, Escondido, and even El Cajon, also reported feeling the earthquake.
