An earthquake shook parts of Baja California Friday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The initial magnitude of the quake was reported to be 3.9 magnitude immediately after it occurred at 1 p.m.

Moments later, USGS upgraded the quake to a 4.1 magnitude.

The quake was centered approximately 80 miles southeast of Ensenada.

