The @RepDuncanHunter town hall underway - 1st thing he said was how great a job @realDonaldTrump is doing #nbc7 pic.twitter.com/OkYVpePTt6

U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter is holding a town hall event in Ramona Saturday.

The event got underway at 10 a.m. and the first thing Hunter told the crowd was how impressed he is with President Donald Trump.

Amid rising tensions at local town halls, three local representatives - one Democrat and two Republicans - are coming home to San Diego to speak with their constituents.

U.S. Rep. Darrell Issa (R- 49th District), U.S. Rep. Susan Davis (D- 53rd District) and Hunter will hold separate town hall events in San Diego County Saturday.

The Representatives are expected to discuss health care reform, local legislative priorities and other issues important to constituents. San Diegans will also have opportunities to speak directly with their Representatives to ask questions and share input.

Hunter's town hall is taking place at Mainstage Ramona, located at 626 Main St.

Issa will hold morning and afternoon sessions at the Junior Seau Recreation Center in Oceanside.

Davis will live stream her town hall starting at 10 a.m. because the venue reached capacity.

Rep. Issa, Hunter, Davis to Hold Town Halls Saturday