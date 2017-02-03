A drug tunnel had been discovered in Tijuana on Friday, a federal Mexican official confirmed to NBC 7.

The tunnel opening was found inside a home located just 20 meters from the U.S.-Mexico Border, just east of the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

According to the official, it is unknown at this time if the tunnel actually reached the U.S.

The house is currently being searched and is secured by Mexican army and local police personnel.

No other information was immediately available.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.