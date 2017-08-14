A man pleaded guilty Monday to making arrangements to smuggle narcotics across the U.S-Mexico border into San Diego.

According to the U.S. Attorney's office, Jesus Manual Salazar-Nunez, 35, was charged with conspiracy to import heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine into the U.S. from Sinaloa, Mexico.

He was charged in a sealed indictment on Sept. 15, 2015 and was arrested the next day at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

According to the indictment, agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration found narcotics hidden inside tractor-trailers carrying canned food and drinks.

The drugs would get unloaded at a warehouse in Tijuana and later be smuggled into San Diego.

Salazar-Nunez admitted to making arrangements for four tractor-trailers that were seized by Mexican authorities.

In one instance, about 422 kilograms of meth, 38 kilograms of heroin and four kilograms of cocaine was discovered inside a tractor-trailer on April 28, 2015.

Salazar-Nunez will be sentenced on Nov. 9.

If convicted on all charges, he could face 10 years to life in prison.