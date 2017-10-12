Driver Crashes Into Fire Hydrant in Downtown San Diego - NBC 7 San Diego
Driver Crashes Into Fire Hydrant in Downtown San Diego

By Jaspreet Kaur

    NBC 7

    A driver crashed into a fire hydrant in Downtown San Diego after suffering a medical condition, according to San Diego police.

    The incident occurred around 8:25 p.m. on Third Avenue and B Street, near Broadway. The area is near the San Diego Civic Theater.

    The driver crashed into a fire hydrant and a parked motorcycle, police said. 

    City crews were able to shut off the water from the hydrant. Police said B Street is closed at Fourth Avenue. 

    The driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Published 2 hours ago

