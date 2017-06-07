The crash scene of the hit-and-run in Lincoln Park.

A San Diego man was sentenced Wednesday for the fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a Lincoln Park man, the District Attorney's office confirmed.

Darius Runnells, 22, was sentenced to two years in state prison for felony hit-and-run charges causing a death. He pleaded guilty to the charges in court on May 9.

On April 5, around 8:25 p.m., 57-year-old Ruben Meza was struck by a vehicle while walking across the street on the 1200 block of South 47th Street.

Runnells was behind the wheel of the vehicle that struck and killed Ruben Meza along South 47th Street on April 5.

Meza was walking across the street heading home to his apartment around 8:25 p.m. when he was struck. Runnells didn't stop to offer any help to Meza. Instead, he parked the vehicle approximately a mile away from the scene of the collision.

Officers were alerted to the vehicle two days after the crash by a neighbor who noticed the shattered windshield with front-end damage.

NBC 7 learned Runnells' driving privileges had been suspended more than a year before the crash for driving without a license, a traffic infraction and failure to appear in court.

On the night of Meza's death, Runnells was driving a Toyota Corolla registered to his mother.

Runnells' mother lives just around the block from where Ruben Meza was killed. Meza, 57, left behind a large family including his wife, kids and grandchildren.

He turned himself into the authorities on April 13.

