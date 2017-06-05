NBC 7's Alex Presha spoke to an employee of a nearby business who said that the impact of the collision sent the victim airborne.

Police Seek Driver Who Walked Away from India Street Hit and Run

A 38-year-old man driving with a suspended license has been arrested in a Midtown hit-and-run near a busy stretch of popular restaurants, San Diego police have announced.

Jason Denis, 38, of San Diego, was behind the wheel of his gold Infinity QX4 heading southbound on India Street when he struck a 62-year-old woman crossing the street on May 27. The location is near the popular Shakespeare Pub and Grille, El Indio Catering and Lucha Libre Taco Shop, just east of Interstate 5.

The woman, who has not been identified, had just finished eating dinner with her husband at a nearby restaurant. She suffered serious injuries.

Denis stopped his car at the time, police said, and fled the scene on foot.

On Friday, SDPD Traffic Investigation Unit officials arrested Denis on the 8200 block of Mira Mesa Boulevard. He will be charged with felony hit and run and driving with a suspended license.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information, is asked to call the San Diego Police Department at 619-531-2000, or the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 888-580-8477.

