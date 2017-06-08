Driver Rams into Pet Supply Store in Escondido While Suffering Medical Problem | NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Driver Rams into Pet Supply Store in Escondido While Suffering Medical Problem

By Cassia Pollock

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC 7
    A vehicle rammed into a pet supplies store in Escondido after the driver suffered a medical problem.

    A vehicle rammed into a building in Escondido, after the driver suffered a medical problem Thursday afternoon, confirmed police.

    Once the driver began experiencing medical issues, he crossed four lanes of traffic and crashed into a pet supply store, located on the 400 block of Felicita Avenue.

    A water line was ruptured in the crash, and the driver narrowly avoided smashing a power box.

    Fortunately, he did not collide with any other vehicles.

    Police say the driver was taken to the hospital, while conscious and breathing.

    The 30-year-old man was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the collision, according to Escondido police. No one else was injured.

    No further information was immediately available.

    Published 3 hours ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices