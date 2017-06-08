A vehicle rammed into a building in Escondido, after the driver suffered a medical problem Thursday afternoon, confirmed police.
Once the driver began experiencing medical issues, he crossed four lanes of traffic and crashed into a pet supply store, located on the 400 block of Felicita Avenue.
A water line was ruptured in the crash, and the driver narrowly avoided smashing a power box.
Fortunately, he did not collide with any other vehicles.
Police say the driver was taken to the hospital, while conscious and breathing.
The 30-year-old man was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the collision, according to Escondido police. No one else was injured.
No further information was immediately available.
Published 3 hours ago | Updated 23 minutes ago