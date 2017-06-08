A vehicle rammed into a pet supplies store in Escondido after the driver suffered a medical problem.

A vehicle rammed into a building in Escondido, after the driver suffered a medical problem Thursday afternoon, confirmed police.

Once the driver began experiencing medical issues, he crossed four lanes of traffic and crashed into a pet supply store, located on the 400 block of Felicita Avenue.

A water line was ruptured in the crash, and the driver narrowly avoided smashing a power box.

Fortunately, he did not collide with any other vehicles.

Police say the driver was taken to the hospital, while conscious and breathing.

The 30-year-old man was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the collision, according to Escondido police. No one else was injured.

No further information was immediately available.