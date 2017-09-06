Video of the aftermath of the crash, shot by Jeff Dunlap. A driver plowed through a Dollar Tree store on Otay Lakes Road in Chula Vista on Wednesday. (Published 25 minutes ago)

Customers and employees at a Dollar Tree store in Chula Vista were rattled Wednesday when a driver plowed through the front entrance of the business taking out merchandise displays before coming to a stop in the middle of the store.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. at a Dollar Tree located at 941 Otay Lakes Rd. In a video shot by witness Jeff Dunlap, a red sedan can be seen in the middle of the store, sitting on top of Halloween decorations and other goods while shoppers look on in disbelief.

Displays are overturned, shopping baskets are scattered, glass is shattered and the crowd is in utter shock. Some bystanders can be seen running to the car to check on the driver. Others are calling 911.

One woman yells, “Is anybody injured? Is anybody hurt? 911 needs to know.”

At the end of the 35-second video, the driver’s side door is being opened.

The Chula Vista Fire Department said one person was hurt in the crash but it is unclear, at this point, if that victim was the driver.

About a half-hour later, a tow truck pulled the car out of the store.

A green, mangled shopping basket and purple and orange Halloween decorations were still lodged between the car's bumper and front tire.

Since the car slammed through the front door of the business, glass was strewn about the sidewalk at the entrance. A handwritten sign was posted on a window that read, "STORE CLOSED."

The cause of the accident is under investigation.