Driver Arrested in Hit-and-Run Crash Caught on Camera

Surveillance video captured the dramatic seconds before a woman was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Chollas View on Sept. 23. The woman was crossing the street when the car barreled in, heading straight for her. (Published Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017)

A disturbing video showing the seconds leading up to a hit-and-run collision in Chollas View led investigators to an arrest, San Diego police confirmed Thursday.

A woman was seriously injured when she was struck by a car Saturday, September 23 at 1:30 a.m. on 47th Street, about one-tenth of a mile from the trolley station.



The San Diego Police Department released a two-second surveillance video five days after the incident.

In the clip, the victim – a 63-year-old woman whose name has not yet been released – can be seen walking into a lane, with her head turned looking towards something in the distance. As she starts to walk backward closer to the curb, an oncoming Toyota Corolla barrels into the frame and heads right into her.

Police said the woman was hit by the car, the impact launching her into the air. The driver fled the scene and was last seen traveling southbound on 47th Street towards Imperial Avenue.

Investigators were tipped to a vehicle parked on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard through San Diego CrimeStoppers hotline on Sunday, October 1.

Officers say they arrested Ely Delacruz Soriano, Jr., 43, on suspicion of felony hit and run. Police say they believe Soriano was the person behind the wheel in the hit-and-run collision.

The victim suffered serious injuries including several fractures to both of her legs, a fractured right hip, and a brain bleed.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with details on the suspect or the suspect’s car can reach out to SDPD’s Traffic Division at (858) 495-7813 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.