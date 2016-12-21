Driver Falls Asleep at Wheel, Crashes in National City: PD

At least four people were transported to the hospital in a multiple-vehicle collision in National City Wednesday.

According to the National City Police Department (NCPD), the driver of one of the vehicles fell asleep at the vehicle.

The collision occurred around 3:18 p.m. on Sweetwater Road just east of the Interstate 805.

Police say there were eight patients in total, four of whom were transported to the hospital. Two patients, a mother and her daughter were in critical condition.

A 16-year old boy was unconscious but expected to be okay, police said. The fourth victim was transported with a minor injury.

At this time, it is unknown if the driver will face any charges.

No other information was available.