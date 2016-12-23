Driver Dies After Crashing into Parked Car in Chula Vista | NBC 7 San Diego
Driver Dies After Crashing into Parked Car in Chula Vista

By Jaspreet Kaur

    A man who crashed into a parked pickup truck in Chula Vista Friday evening died at the hospital, Chula Vista Police (CVPD) confirmed.

    The crash was reported as a hit-and-run just after 4 p.m. on I Street between 2nd Avenue and Hilltop Driver.

    According to police, the driver was involved in a minor crash and fled the scene.

    He then ran a stop sign at a high-rate of speed and drove into the wrong side of the road. 

    The reporting party followed the suspect and saw him crash into a parked pickup truck near First Avenue and I Street, police said. The truck was unoccupied.

    The driver, identified to be 36-year old man from Chula Vista, was taken to UCSD Hospital with serious injuries and later died.

    Police issued a traffic advisory for I Street, warning drivers to avoid the area while they investigated.

    Officers found an open container of alcohol in the driver's vehicle but it is unknown if it played a part in the crash.

    No other information was immediately available.

    Published at 6:25 PM PST on Dec 23, 2016 | Updated at 11:26 PM PST on Dec 23, 2016

