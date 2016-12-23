Driver Dies After Crashing into Parked Car in Chula Vista

A man who crashed into a parked pickup truck in Chula Vista Friday evening died at the hospital, Chula Vista Police (CVPD) confirmed.

The crash was reported as a hit-and-run just after 4 p.m. on I Street between 2nd Avenue and Hilltop Driver.

According to police, the driver was involved in a minor crash and fled the scene.

He then ran a stop sign at a high-rate of speed and drove into the wrong side of the road.

The reporting party followed the suspect and saw him crash into a parked pickup truck near First Avenue and I Street, police said. The truck was unoccupied.

The driver, identified to be 36-year old man from Chula Vista, was taken to UCSD Hospital with serious injuries and later died.

Police issued a traffic advisory for I Street, warning drivers to avoid the area while they investigated.

Officers found an open container of alcohol in the driver's vehicle but it is unknown if it played a part in the crash.

No other information was immediately available.