Driver, 77, Crashes Into Nail Salon in Lemon Grove

A person inside a nail salon at a Lemon Grove strip mall was hit by a driver Wednesday who crashed into the business while several people were inside.

Heartland Fire Rescue public information officer Mark Casey said a 77-year-old woman accidentally drove through the front of the T Nails Design salon just before 10:15 a.m., breaking through glass and hitting a person inside. The salon is on Broadway, a main street in Lemon Grove.

Casey said the driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. The victim who was hit was medically evaluated at the scene, also for minor injuries. There were other people inside the salon at the time of the crash, but no one else was harmed.

This was the second such incident of a driver ramming into a San Diego store on Wednesday.

About 20 minutes before the Lemon Grove crash, an elderly woman plowed her red sedan through a Dollar Tree store in Chula Vista, winding up about 30 feet inside the discount store, on top of merchandise displays filled with Halloween decorations.

The driver in that incident was also taken to a hospital. No one inside the discount store was hurt, but customers and employees were rattled by the crash, as seen in this video shot by a witness.