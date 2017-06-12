Driver Crashed Into a Home in Normal Heights

A driver crashed into the front bedroom of a home in Normal Heights, while someone was sleeping inside.
It happened about 12:20 Monday morning, at Meade Avenue, near 40th Street.
No one inside was injured.
San Diego police said officers were able to quickly track down the driver, in part because of a bicyclist.
He saw the car's bumper on El Cajon Boulevard and 33th Street.
Police officers arrested the driver nearby, on charges of driving under the influence and misdemeanor hit-and-run.
No other information was available.
Published 2 hours ago | Updated 46 minutes ago