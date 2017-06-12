Driver Crashed Into a Home in Normal Heights | NBC 7 San Diego
Driver Crashed Into a Home in Normal Heights

By NBC 7 Staff

    A driver crashed into the front bedroom of a home in Normal Heights, while someone was sleeping inside. 

    It happened about 12:20 Monday morning, at Meade Avenue, near 40th Street.

    No one inside was injured. 

    San Diego police said officers were able to quickly track down the driver, in part because of a bicyclist.

    He saw the car's bumper on El Cajon Boulevard and 33th Street.

    Police officers arrested the driver nearby, on charges of driving under the influence and misdemeanor hit-and-run. 

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 46 minutes ago

