Driver Crashed Into a Home in Normal Heights

A driver crashed into the front bedroom of a home in Normal Heights, while someone was sleeping inside.

It happened about 12:20 Monday morning, at Meade Avenue, near 40th Street.

No one inside was injured.

San Diego police said officers were able to quickly track down the driver, in part because of a bicyclist.

He saw the car's bumper on El Cajon Boulevard and 33th Street.

Police officers arrested the driver nearby, on charges of driving under the influence and misdemeanor hit-and-run.

No other information was available.

