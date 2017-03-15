Driver Crashed Into Barrio Logan Home

A driver crashed his car into the staircase outside of a home in Barrio Logan, after running out of gas.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of National Avenue and S Evans Street.

The California Highway Patrol said the driver ran out of gas as he was head east on the Coronado bridge.

Officers said he rolled down an off-ramp and drove through a gate before crashing into a staircase.

The house is separated into several duplexes.

Some of the people inside the home were evacuated.

No one inside was injured.

CHP officers arrested the driver for DUI.

No other information was available.

