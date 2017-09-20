Crews rescued a man trapped in a burning vehicle and rushed him to a hospital with life-threatening injuries in Escondido Wednesday, confirmed California Highway Patrol (CHP).

Neighbors came outside and tried to help the 22-year-old man when they heard his car strike a tree and catch fire on Bear Valley Parkway, south of San Pasqual Valley Road around 2:40 a.m., said CHP officers.

When they got to his car, neighbors watched helplessly as flames consumed his vehicle with the man trapped inside. The authorities were quickly alerted.

Once Escondido Fire crews arrived, they extinguished the flames and discovered the driver was still alive. Crews pulled him out of the car and began treating him, said CHP officers.

Eighty percent of his body was badly burnt in the fiery collision, according to CHP. An air ambulance flew the man to UC San Diego Medical Center.

CHP officers said alcohol or drugs are not suspected factors in this crash. The man was driving his 2007 Honda Civic south on Bear Valley Parkway at an unknown speed, when he veered across the road and struck a tree.

During an investigation of the scene, the roadway was shut down but reopened at about 6:30 a.m., according to CHP. The man was later identified as a resident of Oceanside.

An investigation remains underway to find out what led to the crash. No further information was available.