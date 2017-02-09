Driver Arrested in Scripps Ranch Pursuit in Stolen Vehicle | NBC 7 San Diego
Driver Arrested in Scripps Ranch Pursuit in Stolen Vehicle

By Jaspreet Kaur

    Monica Garske

    A driver led officers on a pursuit Thursday from the Serra Mesa neighborhood of San Diego to Scripps Ranch.

    According to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD), a San Diego County Sheriff's court officer saw a vehicle driving away from the scene of a minor accident around 3:24 p.m. in Serra Messa.

    The accident occurred on Murphy Canyon Road and Aero Drive.

    The driver did not stop and led officers on a pursuit that ended on the 9800 block of Willowcreek Road. Police said the driver was arrested around 3:46 p.m. 

    SDPD ran the license plate on the vehicle and discovered that it was stolen.

    No other information was given.

