Driver Arrested in Scripps Ranch Pursuit in Stolen Vehicle

A driver led officers on a pursuit Thursday from the Serra Mesa neighborhood of San Diego to Scripps Ranch.
According to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD), a San Diego County Sheriff's court officer saw a vehicle driving away from the scene of a minor accident around 3:24 p.m. in Serra Messa.
The accident occurred on Murphy Canyon Road and Aero Drive.
The driver did not stop and led officers on a pursuit that ended on the 9800 block of Willowcreek Road. Police said the driver was arrested around 3:46 p.m.
SDPD ran the license plate on the vehicle and discovered that it was stolen.
No other information was given.
Published 47 minutes ago