A driver was arrested for DUI after hitting a 17-year-old riding his bike on S. 47th Street in Lincoln Park around 6:40 p.m. Saturday evening, San Diego police confirm.

Donnell Evans, 61, hit the cyclist when the 17-year-old rode through the crosswalk at 47th and Imperial Avenue against the light.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening head injuries.

San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating.