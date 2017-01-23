A water main broke at about 2:15 a.m. Monday morning in downtown San Diego leaving residents without water service, confirmed city officials.

Crews are working on repairs after a 12-inch diameter, concrete water main broke on the 1000 block of Columbia Street, in front of the Westin Hotel, Kuma Cafe and parking structure. The main was shut down around 3 a.m.

Water appeared to have a risen a couple of inches above the bottom of the door to Kuma Cafe. San Diego police closed Columbia St. between W and C Street, and W Broadway while crews work to resolve the issue.

The 1000 and 1100 blocks of Columbia Street remain without water service, said city officials. Repairs are expected to finish restoring water service to residents by 4 p.m.

It was not immediately apparent whether the cafe suffered any flooding.

