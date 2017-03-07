Downed Overhead Wire Disrupts MTS Trolley Service

Trolley service in Downtown San Diego was suspended Tuesday afternoon due to a downed overhead electrical wire, the Metropolital Transit System (MTS) confirmed.

According to MTS, there were damaged wires on 1st Avenue and C Street, causing a disruption for the trolley lines.

As of 3:30 p.m., there was no trolley service between City College and Santa Fe Depot.

Passengers heading to those locations can take Rapid 215, Rapid 235 and Route 992 buses.

Anyone heading to El Cajon or south using the UC San Diego Blue Line can take the Green Line to 12th and Imperial Transit Center for connections, MTS said.