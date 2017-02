Famed San Diego doughnut shop, Donut Bar, surprised locals Saturday morning with a pop-up shop in Eastlake. The pop-up was well-received. Within 40 minutes, Donut Bar had sold out of their savory and sweet confections. Among those who love doughnuts in San Diego, Donut Bar is a cult favorite. The business operates a shop on B Street in downtown San Diego and inside Terminal 2 at the San Diego International Airport. There's also a Donut Bar in Las Vegas.