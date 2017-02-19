A San Ysidro SWAT standoff has prompted officials to evacuate nearby apartments.

The standoff, which began as a domestic violence incident, happened at approximately 8:16 a.m. Sunday at an apartment near Camino De La Plaza and Willow in San Ysidro, according to San Diego Police (SDPD).

Police did not have details on exactly what happened.

The suspect may or may not be holed up inside the apartment.

Police evacuated adjacent apartments as they worked.

No other information was available.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.