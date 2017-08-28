Dogs & Cats Flying In To San Diego To Make Room For Hurricane Pet Victims





More than one hundred cats and dogs in need of a home are arriving in San Diego County today from Louisiana.

The animals are being transferred from Acadiana Animal Aid in Lafayette, Louisiana by Wings of Rescue, to create space for pet victims that have been lost or abandoned in Texas and Louisiana because of Hurricane Harvey.

The incoming pets are not direct victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Representatives of Wings of Rescue emphasize the dogs and cats are highly adoptable, and have been in animal shelters in the Lafayette area; they do not have owners who will be searching for them after weather conditions improve.

85 dogs and 20 cats are expected to arrive at Gillespie Field in El Cajon this afternoon.

The pets will go to Labradors and Friends Rescue, San Diego Humane Society, and the Rancho Coastal Humane Society for adoption.

