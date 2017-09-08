A 2-year-old Pointer-mix Dwayne was found horribly disfigured as a result of repeated abuse. See the dog before surgery (left) and after surgery (right).

After enduring torturous abuse in Tijuana, an orphan pup has found a fresh start with a nurturing family while recovering at the Helen Woodward Animal Center in San Diego.

“It is going to be a very difficult decision and really hard for all of us to see him go, but Dwayne deserves it,” said Jennifer Shorey, the Helen Woodward Animal Center Operations Director, in a statement.



The 2-year-old Pointer-mix, named Dwayne "The Rock," has recovered from a major reconstructive facial surgery, along with hip and elbow surgery. He will go home with an adoptive family Friday, according to the Helen Woodward Animal Center.

The life-changing surgery moved his lips to fully cover and protect his teeth, reported NBC 4. Veterinarians also worked to make it easier for the dog to eat and drink normally.

Now, anyone could be fooled by the charming and healthy appearance of this friendly dog who remains good-natured despite his painful ordeal.





The jolting reality of his repeated abuse cannot be overlooked in photos of the dog taken prior to surgery. His tragic early life included being subjected to kickings, beatings and a crude wire muzzle, said Center officials.

Dogs and Cats Rescued During Harvey Need Your Help

Dozens of dogs and cats need forever homes at the San Diego Humane Society after being brought in from a Louisiana shelter to make room for animals rescued during Hurricane Harvey. (Published Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017)

Dwayne was found wandering the streets of Tijuana with a deformed muzzle that made his breathing labored. His front right leg and elbow, skin and coat were bruised and battered, reported NBC 4.

Some residents were revolted by the dog's appearance and coldly threw stones and scalding water at him, the rescuer said. Center officials said he has the "kindest soul" in spite of this cruelty. He isn't afraid of anyone and continues to act friendly to people.

That's why he was named after Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. According to the center, this is one of the worst cases of animal abuse they've ever seen.

“He embodies every characteristic people hope to find in a furry family member…loyalty, heart and incredible devotion," added Shorey fervently. "We will miss him but it will help to know that he’s finally found his forever family.”





Dwayne's rescue from Tijuana attracted well wishes from across the world, including donations from as far away as Brunstatt, France, according to the center.

Following a compassionate outcry for Dwayne on social media, donors gave $35,000 toward his veterinary care, which rose above the $20,000 goal the center requested.



Another group of animals brought to the San Diego area in the wake of Hurricane Harvey will be put up for adoption, said Center officials.