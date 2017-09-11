NBC 7's Dave Summers reports on an investigation into unlicensed marijuana delivery services, which marijuana advocates argue help keep licensed groups from monopolizing the industry. (Published 4 hours ago)

The owner of a San Diego marijuana dispensary in San Diego said the City's new regulations are a positive step forward, but may not be enough.

On Monday, San Diego city leaders voted 6-3 to approve a regulatory framework for marijuana production facilities in the City of San Diego, which will be capped at 40 businesses.

The vote is a step forward, said Ebon Johnson, the owner Mankind Cooperative. The dispensary is one of less than a dozen marijuana dispensaries legally operating in the city right now.

Johnson told NBC7 that 40 most likely won't be enough, and hopes for a gradual growth.

Marijuana Production Decision Made By San Diego City Council

NBC 7's Danielle Radin breaks down the San Diego City Council's 6-3 vote to approve a regulatory framework for marijuana production facilities in the city. (Published 3 hours ago)

"Let's say one of the grows or the facilities tests bad, or they're not a very good vendor, that's really going to choke the supply that's here in San Diego," he said.



Councilmembers considered two topics on Monday.

"Option 1" creates a new land use with testing labs. "Option 2" creates two new uses, testing labs and marijuana production facilities, which includes agricultural raising, harvesting and processing of marijuana, wholesale distributing and storing of pot and marijuana products and producing from cannabis and cannabis products. For details, click here.

Facilities will also be required to be at least 1,000 feet from public parks, churches, childcare, libraries, residential care facilities, and schools; as well as at least 100 feet from homes.

The council also approved testing for bacteria and contaminants in the products.

Johnson said Monday's vote was a step forward in the right direction.

"The prohibition has passed, and let's work together and make sure everyone is happy," Johnson said.