Caiden Clifton, 11, with the 911 dispatchers who helped him out on a stressful January day.

A young boy and the 911 dispatchers who helped him keep calm and save his family's home in a stressful situation were recognized Monday for their bravery.

Caiden Clifton, 11, had a traumatic experience when he was home alone on a typical day in the middle of January.

"I was home alone, my dad was at work and my sister and mom were at gymnastics," he said.

Like many 11-year-old boys, hunger struck.

“I decided to make some pizza pockets, and it didn't go so well," he said.

Caiden had used a plastic tray in the oven, and the tray melted and started on fire. He grabbed a fire extinguisher and used it.

He also called 911.

On the other end of the line was dispatcher Adrian Banks.

"He sounded a little nervous," Banks recalled. "He told me that his kitchen was on fire. I told him the main thing was to get out of the house at that point."

Thanks to Caiden's work with the fire extinguisher and further help from San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews, the house suffered minimal damage.

Banks and Caiden were among several others awarded Monday night for their heroic efforts at the 911 for Kids Heroes Awards Ceremony.

Another San Diego boy was also recognized at the event.

Izaac Castaneda, 6, was able to help dispatchers locate him and his mother during a stressful time, when his mother was having a medical emergency.

Castaneda and his family were not able to make the event, but dispatchers still wanted to honor him for his outstanding work.