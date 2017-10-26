Disney Cruise Line to Sail From San Diego to Mexico

Disney Cruise's Wonder docked in San Diego in October 2015.

The Disney Cruise Line is expanding its San Diego season from March to May 2019, with a variety of cruises to Mexico.

Multiple cruises through the Disney Cruise Line currently leave from the Port of San Diego.

The extended San Diego season will include cruises going to destinations such as Ensenada, Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán.

The Disney Cruise Line will begin booking two-, four-, five- and seven-night voyages on Nov. 2.



Disney's Wonder Arrives in San Diego

Cruises from San Diego to Mexico began to fall off around 2010 when Carnival Cruise Lines discontinued its year-round ship to Mexico's Baja California coast, significantly cutting into traffic.

In March, Holland America halted port calls to Acapulco "due to recent security concerns."

In August, the U.S. State Department revised its travel warning concerning Mexico. The agency reiterated the dangers of traveling in the northern state of Baja California, which includes Cabo San Lucas, Tijuana, Rosarito, Ensenada, Tecate and Mexicali, and advised citizens to exercise caution.