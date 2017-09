Dallas-based restaurant chain Dickey's Barbecue Pit plans to open a location Sept. 28 at San Diego State University.

The new eatery is being opened by Dickey's franchisees Michael and Margarita Tucker, who own five other Dickey's Barbecue Pit locations, the company said in a statement.

The new store, one of the company's nearly 600 locations in 44 states, is in SDSU's East Commons at 5500 Campanile Drive.