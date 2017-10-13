San Marcos-based Dick Miller Inc. received a $12.3 million contract for redevelopment work at San Diego’s 10th Avenue Marine Terminal. The Board of Port Commissioners awarded the deal Oct. 10.

It is one of three contracts the Port of San Diego will award in the first phase of its terminal upgrade.

Every Dole banana that goes to markets in the western United States enters through the 10th Avenue terminal.

Dick Miller will demolish a 1950s-vintage transit shed at the terminal, haul away and salvage the building materials, and prepare the ground under the building for future work.

The $24 million project will be completed with the help of a $10 million federal grant.

Work is expected to begin in November and wrap up in 2020.

The terminal also handles military equipment, windmill blades, steel for shipbuilding and other large objects that can’t be confined to containers. In addition, it handles dry bulk cargo such as soda ash and cement.