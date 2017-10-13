Dick Miller Inc. Receives $12.3M Contract for Port Redevelopment - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD
Ignite San Diego

Ignite San Diego

Local business spotlight

Dick Miller Inc. Receives $12.3M Contract for Port Redevelopment

The company will demolish a 1950s-vintage transit shed at the terminal, haul away and salvage the building materials, and prepare the ground under the building for future work

By Brad Graves - SDBJ Staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Dick Miller Inc. Receives $12.3M Contract for Port Redevelopment
    Port of San Diego
    The 10th Avenue Marine Terminal.

    San Marcos-based Dick Miller Inc. received a $12.3 million contract for redevelopment work at San Diego’s 10th Avenue Marine Terminal. The Board of Port Commissioners awarded the deal Oct. 10.

    It is one of three contracts the Port of San Diego will award in the first phase of its terminal upgrade.

    Every Dole banana that goes to markets in the western United States enters through the 10th Avenue terminal.

    Dick Miller will demolish a 1950s-vintage transit shed at the terminal, haul away and salvage the building materials, and prepare the ground under the building for future work.

    The $24 million project will be completed with the help of a $10 million federal grant.

    Work is expected to begin in November and wrap up in 2020.

    The terminal also handles military equipment, windmill blades, steel for shipbuilding and other large objects that can’t be confined to containers. In addition, it handles dry bulk cargo such as soda ash and cement.

     Additional stories from the San Diego Business Journal are available here. Sign up for their free daily email newsletter.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices