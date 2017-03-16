Detectives Seek Suspect in Man’s 2014 Death

Alberto Sanchez, 45, was shot to death while sitting in his car in City Heights on Mar. 12, 2014. The shooter fired several rounds through the victim's car window on 41st Street and Orange Avenue.

On March 12, 2014, Alberto Sanchez, 45, was gunned down while sitting in his car at the intersection of 41st Street and Orange Avenue in San Diego's City Heights neighborhood.

Search Continues for City Heights Shooter

When officers arrived on scene, they found Sanchez slumped in the driver’s seat of his vehicle, suffering from multiple fatal gunshot wounds to his upper torso.

He was taken to a local hospital but died a short time later.

Three years later, the killing remains unsolved.

According to investigators, an unknown man in his 20s was riding a bicycle past Sanchez’s vehicle that morning when he pulled out a gun and fired several rounds, striking Sanchez.

The suspect was described by witnesses as a man wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and jeans. A motive for the shooting has not been determined.

Anyone with information on this case, including the identity and whereabouts of the shooting suspect, should contact the San Diego Police Department Homicide Unit at )619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may qualify for a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this murder case.