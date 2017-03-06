Deputies Involved in Fatal San Marcos Shooting Identified

The two deputies involved in a fatal shooting in a gated San Marcos community were identified by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO) on Monday.

Deputies Brian Bloomberg and Matthew Shull had been responding to a report of an intruder inside a home on Edgewater Drive after 3 a.m. Wednesday when the incident occurred.

Isidro Bazan Jr., 34, a transient, was killed in the confrontation after he was struck in the torso.

Bloomberg had been with the department for 10 years and Shull for 2 years, SDSO said. Bloomberg fired a handgun at Bazan while Shull fired a less lethal shotgun.

A San Diego County Sheriff's Department Lieutenant said that the suspect got into a physical altercation with deputies after he was shot. NBC 7's Rory Devine is in San Marcos with more information. (Published Thursday, March 2, 2017)

According to SDSO, the homeowner reported he was upstairs in a room with his family and the suspect, identified to be Bazan, was downstairs carrying a baseball bat.

When deputies arrived on scene, Bazan ran into the garage. During a confrontation, he threatened to kill the deputies and himself, saying he was armed with a Glock 40.

When Bazan ran out of the garage, Shull fired a less-lethal weapon at him.

SDSO said Bloomberg believed Bazan was going to use his weapon and fired two rounds from his handgun, striking Bazan once in the torso.

On Friday, SDSO identified the object Bazan had been holding was a dark colored butane torch.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (888)580-8477.