San Diego Sheriff's deputies pursued a wanted felon with two small children in his car across Fallbrook Wednesday in a short - but wild - chase.

The pursuit began shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday when Fallbrook deputies spotted wanted felon and probationer Jose Jimenez, 33, during a compliance check.

Deputies attempted to stop him, but he failed to yield and they began pursuing him. Initially, deputies said, they thought he was alone, but later learned he had a 4-year-old and 6-year-old in the car as well.

The pursuit lasted four minutes over nearly two miles, with Jimenez reaching speeds as high as 55 miles per hour.

At one point, Jimenez aimed his car right at a responding deputy's car and drove forward, deputies said. The deputy in the car had to run off the road to avoid a head-on crash.

The chase ended in an alley on the 200 block of N. Mission Road.

Jimenez got out of the car and fled, but deputies apprehended him.

Jimenez and the two children were not injured. The children have been released to family.

He was booked into Vista Detention Facility on a felony warrant for probation violation, felony reckless evading, assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, felony child endangerment, felony resisting arrest.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 with information and you will remain anonymous. You may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to a felony arrest.